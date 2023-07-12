Auto Industry Says Tweaked Definition Of SUV Will Offer Clarity On Taxation Structure

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "From the various media reports, it appears that the peak cess of 22% over the 28% GST slab is now applicable for all vehicles fulfilling the three conditions of - more than 4 m length, more than 1,500 cc engine and unladen ground clearance more than 170 mm."

Prima facie, he added, ”This removes the confusion regarding the definition of vehicles attracting the 22% cess, especially the ground clearance to be taken in unladen vehicle condition.'

When asked about the possible impact on prices of the company's vehicles, he said, '"Maruti Suzuki has no vehicle with an engine size of above 1.5 litre except the Invicto. But Invicto has only a hybrid version so the top cess should not be applicable to it. However, we have to see the detailed notification before we confirm the above."

ICRA Ltd. VP and Sector Head - Corporate Ratings Rohan Kanwar Gupta said the decision by the GST council to provide clarity on the taxation structure for utility vehicles was widely expected.