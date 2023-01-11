Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reveals Concept Electric SUV 'eVX'

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the concept electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday. The mid-size electric SUV is designed and developed by the automaker's parent Suzuki Motor Corp. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 550 km of driving range.

The country's largest automaker, known for small hatchbacks, has stayed away from electric vehicles, despite rivals planning multiple launches in the coming years. The company is expected to launch its first EV in 2025.