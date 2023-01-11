Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reveals Concept Electric SUV 'eVX'
Follow the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.
- Oldest First
Greaves Cotton Ampere
In Pictures: Maruti Suzuki's 'eVX'
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Electric SUX eVX
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the concept electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday. The mid-size electric SUV is designed and developed by the automaker's parent Suzuki Motor Corp. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 550 km of driving range.
The country's largest automaker, known for small hatchbacks, has stayed away from electric vehicles, despite rivals planning multiple launches in the coming years. The company is expected to launch its first EV in 2025.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
EV Sales Cross Record One Million Units In 2022. What's Next?
Auto Expo 2023 Kicks Off
The Auto Expo 2023 has returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The show, which kicks off at the India Expo Mart in New Delhi, will see leading global and Indian automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., China’s SAIC Motor Corp., Warren Buffett-backed BYD, MG Motor, Hyundai Motor, and many more. The auto giants will display top concept models and prototypes and chart out their launches for the year ahead.
Notably, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. isn’t attending the event, while luxury carmakers such as BMW Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz AG have also given it a miss.