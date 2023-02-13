Auto Dispatches Rise In January In Car Sales-Led Growth

Automobile dispatches to dealerships rose in January as strong demand for passenger vehicles continued to offset the muted growth in the two-wheeler segment.

The total wholesale sales rose 8% to 15.31 lakh units, according to the data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The growth was led by passenger vehicle segment, with sales growing 17% year-on-year to 2.98 lakh units.

“Passenger Vehicles again saw highest-ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period,” Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a statement.