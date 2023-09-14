BQPrimeBusiness NewsAuto Dealers Should Also Open Vehicle Scrapping Facilities, Says Nitin Gadkari
ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Dealers Should Also Open Vehicle Scrapping Facilities, Says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said the government will give permission to dealers to start vehicle scrapping facilities.

14 Sep 2023, 2:23 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: wirestock on Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: wirestock on Freepik)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said dealers of automobiles should also open vehicle scrapping facilities.

Addressing the fifth Auto Retail Conclave, Gadkari said the government is encouraging a circular economy, and accordingly the government will give permission to dealers to start vehicle scrapping facilities.

He also noted that India is encouraging use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen.

ALSO READ

Nitin Gadkari Says 'No Active Proposal' After Seeking Additional 10% GST On Diesel Engines

Opinion
Nitin Gadkari Says 'No Active Proposal' After Seeking Additional 10% GST On Diesel Engines
Read More

The minister pointed out that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and auto dealers will play an important role in making India a $5 trillion economy.

India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said.

Gadkari said his dream is to make India the top automobile hub in the world.

ALSO READ

Bharat NCAP Sufficient, Won't Need To Make Six Airbags Mandatory, Says Nitin Gadkari

Opinion
Bharat NCAP Sufficient, Won't Need To Make Six Airbags Mandatory, Says Nitin Gadkari
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT