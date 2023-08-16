Auto Components Maker Happy Forgings Files IPO Papers With SEBI
As part of the OFS, 53.7 lakh equity shares will be offloaded by Paritosh Kumar Garg (HUF) and up to 26.85 lakh equity shares by India Business Excellence Fund - III.
Auto components maker Happy Forgings Ltd. has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 1,200-1,300 crore through an initial public offering.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80.55 lakh shares by a promoter and a selling shareholder, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Monday.
Also, the company may consider a pre-IPO placement of shares aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.
According to market sources, the IPO size is expected to be Rs 1,200-1,300 crore.
Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 213.6 crore will be utilized towards the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery, up to Rs 190 crore for payment of debt and a portion of funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
The Ludhiana-based auto components maker employs a vertically integrated approach encompassing engineering, process design, testing, manufacturing, and supply of diverse components.
Its primary clientele includes both domestic and global OEMs in the commercial vehicle sector, while also serving non-automotive markets like farm equipment, off-highway vehicles, and industrial machinery spanning oil and gas, power generation, railways, and wind turbine industries.
Among its notable customers are Ashok Leyland Ltd., JCB India Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SML ISUZU Ltd, and Tata Cummins Ltd.
The company has operations in nine countries, namely Brazil, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 39.12% to Rs 1,196.53 crore in FY23 from Rs 860.05 crore in the preceding fiscal. Net profit jumped 46.67% to Rs 208.70 crore from Rs 142.29 crore in FY22.
JM Financial Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Equirus Capital Pvt., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.