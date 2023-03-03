BQPrimeBusiness NewsAustralia's Deakin Becomes First Foreign University To Get Nod To Set Up Campus In India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Australia's Deakin Becomes First Foreign University To Get Nod To Set Up Campus In India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8.
BQPrime
03 Mar 2023, 3:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Dom Fou/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Dom Fou/Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

The International Financial Services Centre Authorities on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat's GIFT City.

With this approval, Deakin has become the first foreign university that will set up its campus in India.

"We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City," chairperson of IFSCA Injeti Srinivas told PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT