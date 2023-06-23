Aurobindo Pharma Shares Gain As Unit To Sell Generic Drug That Treats Leukemia
Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary signs license to market Nilotinib Capsules to help cure chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 countries.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. gained after its unit entered into an agreement with Medicines Patent Pool to sell a generic drug that treats leukemia.
The wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd. entered into a sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent to develop and market the generic version of Nilotinib Capsules. These capsules would be used for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 low and middle- income countries., including seven countries where the patents on the product are pending or in force.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose 2.39 % to Rs 687.70 apiece, compared to the 0.31% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:40 a.m. Shares hit an intraday high of 2.48, highest its been in a week.
The stock’s relative strength index stands at 65.05, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
Out of the 30 analysts tracking the stock, 23 recommend a 'buy', six maintain a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a downside of 2.6% over the next 12 months.