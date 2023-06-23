Aurobindo Pharma Shares Gain As Unit To Sell Generic Drug That Treats Leukemia

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. gained after its unit entered into an agreement with Medicines Patent Pool to sell a generic drug that treats leukemia.

The wholly owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd. entered into a sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent to develop and market the generic version of Nilotinib Capsules. These capsules would be used for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 low and middle- income countries., including seven countries where the patents on the product are pending or in force.