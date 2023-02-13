ADVERTISEMENT
Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Earnings Review: Shares Rise As Analysts Bet On Growth Prospects

Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 19% year-on-year, missing estimates. Its revenue was up 7% at Rs 6,407 crore.
Analysts are betting on expected launches in the US and Europe, lower price erosion in the US, R&D investments in biosimilars, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s global injectables business after the third-quarter earnings.

Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 19% year-on-year, missing estimates. Its revenue was up 7% at Rs 6,407 crore, and Ebidta margins were at 14.9%.

Shares of the drugmaker gained 1.3% to Rs 476.50 apiece as of 10:18am on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. This after the stock closed 6.4% higher on Friday after the earnings announcement.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 24 recommend a ‘buy,’ six suggest a ‘hold,’ and two rate a ‘sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target implies an upside of 19.4%.

Here's what brokerages have to say about Aurobindo's Q3 FY23 results...

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains a ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 500 apiece, implying an upside of 7%.

  • Delivered better-than-expected Q3 of FY23, led by healthy traction in the U.S., antiretrovirals, and Europe segments.

  • But earnings were below estimate—a 7% miss—due to higher depreciation/interest cost/tax outgo for the quarter.

  • The company remains on track with respect to product development in the biosimilar space.

  • Over the medium term, it is also witnessing a ramp-up in its global injectables business.

  • Raise the earnings estimate to factor in

    a) the impact of a reduction in price erosion on the base business;

    b) robust new launches in US/EU and

    c) higher R&D spend on biosimilars

  • The company expects to launch g-Revlimid in Q3 FY24.

  • Pen-g project is expected to add business FY25 onwards.

  • The company has witnessed reduced price erosion in the US base business, and seasonality has supported some growth in US generics.

  • Company guided for mid-single digit year-on-year growth prospects in the Europe business over the next 12-15 months

  • The R&D spend has been higher for the quarter due to increased spending in clinical trials related to biosimilars.

  • This is expected to continue for a few more quarters.

  • Drugmaker expects commercialization from the Vizag facility FY25 onwards.

  • Aurobindo Pharma is in the process of building additional levers of growth such as the Pen-g project, a biosimilar pipeline, and niche products in the generics space (including injectables).

  • However, the earnings CAGR is expected to be moderate at 14% over FY23–25.

Centrum

  • Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 520 from Rs 600 apiece, implying an upside of 18%.

  • Ebidta missed estimates due to higher SG&A and staff costs.

  • US and Europe recovered sharply, API shown a decline.

  • Ex-injectable US business grew by 4% quarter-on-quarter, led by new launches.

  • Given the quarterly run-rate of $100 million for global injectable business, management aims to build $125 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) quarter-on-quarter in FY24.

  • Management guided margin to reach at 20% in near future led by new launches and continued growth run-rate in US.

  • As pricing and volumes in the U.S. are stable, expect further margin expansion in the coming years.

  • Pen-G project is on fast track with $ 100 million already spent and overall investment is expected to be $ 250 million.

  • The project has a market size of $250 million (around Rs 2,000 crore) and is expected to add business from FY25 onward.

  • On the biosimilar front, R&D spend has been higher for the quarter due to a ramp-up in spending for clinical trials related to biosimilars.

  • This is expected to continue for a few more quarters.

