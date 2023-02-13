Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Earnings Review: Shares Rise As Analysts Bet On Growth Prospects

Analysts are betting on expected launches in the US and Europe, lower price erosion in the US, R&D investments in biosimilars, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s global injectables business after the third-quarter earnings.

Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell 19% year-on-year, missing estimates. Its revenue was up 7% at Rs 6,407 crore, and Ebidta margins were at 14.9%.