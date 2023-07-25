Aurobindo Pharma Arm Gets USFDA Nod For Plerixafor Injection

Business NewsAurobindo Pharma Arm Gets USFDA Nod For Plerixafor Injection
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s wholly-owned arm Eugia Pharma Specialities has received a final approval from the U.S. health regulator for its generic version of Plerixafor injection indicated for patients with certain types of cancer to prepare them for stem cell transplant.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.’s manufacturing facility. (Source: Company website).
The approval granted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is to manufacture and market Plerixafor Injection of strengths 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), single-dose vial, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mozobil injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) of Genzyme Corporation.
Plerixafor injection is indicated in combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) to mobilise hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) or multiple myeloma (MM), the company said.
The product is being launched this month, Aurobindo Pharma said.
The approved product has an estimated market size of around $210 million for the 12 months ending May 2023, it said citing IQVIA data.