Audi To Hike Price Of Q3 Range By 1.6% From May 1

German automaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase the price of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback by up to 1.6% with effect from May 1, in order to offset the impact of an increase in customs duty and input costs.

The company has already increased the price of the Q8 Celebration, RS5, and S5 models by up to 2.4% with effect from April 1.

"At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs has compelled us to amend our prices upwards," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

While the company has tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India has already increased the prices of its vehicles, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across different models, from April 1 to offset rising input costs, especially the adverse impact of foreign exchange movements.