AU Small Finance Bank Shares Decline 8% After Board Approves Fincare Merger

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. declined over 8% after its board approved the merger with IPO-bound Fincare Small Finance Bank.

"It is hereby informed that the board of directors of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., at its meeting held today on Oct. 29, 2023, has, inter alia, considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd. into and with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd," the company said in an exchange notice.

As part of the merger, shareholders of Fincare Small Finance Bank shall receive 579 equity shares of AU Small Finance Bank for every 2,000 shares held. The transaction is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India.

The appointed date for the amalgamation is set for Feb. 1, 2024.