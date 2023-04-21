AU Small Finance Bank: RBI Flags Concerns On Rapid Growth— BQ Exclusive

Highlighting the rapid rise in advances at AU Small Finance Bank, the Reserve Bank of India called its management for two meetings last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

While RBI does not directly manage the growth of banks, it has the right to engage with banks when the growth of one bank is out of sync with the rest of the industry and peer small finance banks, the first of the two people quoted above said.

The focus of the meetings with the AU SFB was that their high growth should be in line with the growth absorption capacity of their core segment, this person said.

During the first meeting in February 2022, the bank was told that its growth was not in line with what other banks in the system were reflecting. The bank was told to work on tapering their growth since the regulator was not comfortable with this level of growth.

Queries sent to the AU Small Finance Bank and the RBI remained unanswered.