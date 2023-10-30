AU Small Finance Bank And Fincare SFB Aim To Conclude Merger By March 2024

The merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd. with the Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. is expected to happen by March 2024.

While the merger depends on pending approval from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India, it would also decide the path ahead for Fincare SFB's application for an initial public offer, Rajeev Yadav, managing director and chief executive officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered lender, said at a press event on Monday.

The appointed date for the merger is set for Feb. 1, 2024.

"We are keeping the IPO on backburner for now until the merger is approved by the regulator," Yadav said. "...We want to ensure a sustained growth of Fincare SFB's business. We are tightly leveraged on capital at this point of time."

The promoters of Fincare SFB will infuse Rs 700 crore as capital, which is "absolutely needed", he said.

In September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved Fincare SFB's application to raise funds through an IPO by issuing equity shares worth Rs 625 crore and an offer for the sale of 1.7 crore shares by existing shareholders.

Following the transaction, existing shareholders of Fincare SFB are likely to maintain ownership in AU SFB below 10%. The capital adequacy ratio is seen at 23.5% going forward, after the capital infusion of Rs 700 crore.

As of Sept. 30, Fincare SFB's total assets stood at Rs 14,777 crore, with a net worth of Rs 1,539 crore. Yadav expects "good credit growth of 40–50%" in the coming quarters.

The lender's gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 1.6% as of Sept. 30, up from 2.1% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the net NPA ratio also fell 32 basis points sequentially to 0.77% as of Sept. 30. Fincare SFB's provision coverage ratio on unsecured loans stood at 70–75% during the quarter.

For AU Small Finance Bank, the merger would strengthen its presence in southern India, considering Fincare SFB has a strong hold in the microfinance segment in the region. "We expect a synergy on cost of funds and technology with this merger," Sanjay Agarwal, managing director of AU Small Finance Bank, said at the event.

After the merger, AU SFB's microfinance lending is to be capped up to 11%, Agarwal said.

The key drivers of the merged business would be diversification, the size of the balance sheet, and risk management as a combined entity, Yadav said.