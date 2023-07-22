Ati Motors Secures $10.85 Million In Series A Funding Round

"The autonomous robots space is brimming with immense opportunities, and we're at the forefront of this revolution, as we transform industrial operations," said Saurabh Chandra, chief executive officer of Ati Motors.

"This funding will fuel our expansion into new markets and industries. With the support of our investors who share our vision, we're well-positioned to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics technology and meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"Ati Motors has developed a remarkable platform that has the potential to revolutionise multiple sectors," said Rohit Sharma, partner at True Ventures. "We're excited to lead this funding round and support the Ati Motors team in their mission to deploy intelligent robots to solve complex challenges in Industrial applications today. This team, combined with a relentless focus on innovation, positions them as a key player in the autonomous robotics space."

"We are pleased to back Saurabh and his team at Ati. The team's ability to design autonomous robots that operate in demanding manufacturing environments, is a testament to the availability of multidisciplinary skills in the Indian start-up ecosystem," said Parag Dhol, partner at Athera Ventures. "We look forward to working with the Ati team to create a leading robotics company from India."

Ati Motors counts Bosch, TVS Motors, CEAT and Hyundai amongst some of its key customers across India and U.S. The demand for autonomous mobile robots is rapidly increasing, driven by the need for efficient and flexible solutions in a changing world. Ati Motors' robots have demonstrated their ability to reduce costs, optimise workflows, and improve safety in various industries; crucial steps for businesses striving to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.