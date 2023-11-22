Ather Energy To Launch 'Family Scooter' In 2024, Says CEO

Ather Energy Pvt. is working towards launching a 'family scooter' next year, according to Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta.

"After spending a decade perfecting the Ather 450, we now believe that there's demand for something more. So many folks love as a brand but want a bigger, family-oriented scooter from us," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

The scooter is designed with an entire family in mind, offering comfort and ample size, he said. "We're ensuring it's affordable, making the Ather family experience accessible to more people."

Ather is also shortly launching the next iteration of its flagship 450X; the 450 S. It will come with a "premium price tag", Mehta said.

Ather Energy commands a 0.55% market share of the overall two-wheeler industry in India, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. It sold 8,346 units in October 2023, compared to leader Ola Electric's 23,783 units.