At Up To Rs 22,000 Crore, TCS Buyback Can Be The Highest Ever

Come Wednesday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will potentially declare its biggest share buyback yet. Its balance sheet is that healthy.

The board of India’s largest IT services firm by market capitalisation will consider a share buyback proposal—the company’s fifth in six years—along with the second-quarter earnings, according to an exchange filing after market hours on Oct. 6. The news propelled the stock to a 52-week high on Monday.

But how big will the buyback be, and at what cost?

A listed company can repurchase shares up to 25% of its total equity, according to India’s capital market regulations. By that measure, a TCS buyback, if approved, can aggregate up to Rs 22,620 crore, or 25% of its total equity of Rs 90,840 crore, as of June 30. That’s higher than the company’s previous four buybacks dating back to 2017.