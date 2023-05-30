Asus to Sell Nvidia AI Servers You Can Install in Your Office

Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed due to demand for its AI-training chips, though firms like Asus will seek to carve out a share of the market for themselves by offering holistic AI systems. There’s no supply shortage of Nvidia’s A100 chips, which run the AFS Appliance, Asus’ Wu said, and the existing partnership between the companies is helping ensure that Asus will have all the firepower it needs to roll out its new offering.