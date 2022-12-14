AstraZeneca Pharma India Appoints Sanjeev Panchal As Managing Director

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. said that Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director.

The drug firm has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Panchal as its managing director for a period of three years with effect from Jan. 1, 2023, it said on Wednesday.

Panchal had joined AstraZeneca Pharma in February 2003 as Brand Associate and progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the international region, based in Singapore and the United Kingdom, it said.