Astral's Pipes Segment To Contribute 60% Revenue Share In Five Years, Says CFO

The revival in construction and infrastructure activities in India bodes well for Astral Ltd.'s pipes business, according to its Chief Financial Officer Hiranand Savlani.

Astral aims to double its revenue over the next five years and expects 60-65% of the revenue contribution from the pipes business, Savlani told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The company had estimated a revenue contribution of 50-55% from its pipes business earlier. "We are going much ahead than what we originally thought," he said.

Revenue from other products in the company's portfolio will constitute 35-40%, Savlani said.