Astral Expects Stronger Q4 With Expanded Capacities

Astral Ltd. expects expanded capacity to aid its earnings in the quarter ended March.

The maker of pipes and fittings reported volume growth of 30% and revenue growth of 15% in the third quarter ended December. It expects 15%–20% of overall value growth in FY2024, aided by capacity expansion.

With the company's new facility in the east already rolling out PVC and CPVC pipes while waiting next in line, volume growth will see an uptick in quarter four as well, Hiranand Savlani, chief financial officer at Astral, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Despite reporting a loss of Rs 5.5 crore on inventory and facing margin pressures, the CFO is confident that the next quarter will see robust margins as inventory gains are imminent and "Q4 is always the best quarter for volume attraction".