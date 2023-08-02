Asset Quality Is Passé. Indian Banks Now Face These Challenges, Says McKinsey

Despite healthy return on assets, there are multiple trends that could exert pressure on Indian banks' profitability, according to McKinsey & Co.

The trends are expected to be seen over the next three to five years, and if left unchecked, it could pose some problems for the Indian banking system, it said in a report released on Wednesday.

On paper, 2022 was the best year for banks in more than a decade, especially with bank profitability reaching a 14-year high, according to the report. However, in the last six months, the sector has faced severe turmoil, primarily due to the pace and quantum of interest rate fluctuations.

While Indian banks have held their ground, trouble looms. Elaborating on the challenges facing the sector, McKinsey listed three key drivers: net interest margin, fee income, and operating expenses.