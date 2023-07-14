Artificial Sweetener Aspartame Is ‘Possibly’ Carcinogenic, Yet Safe At Common Use Levels, WHO Says

Any negative consumer reaction to the latest designation on aspartame would likely have an impact on several consumer-product companies. Throughout the carbonated-beverage business, from Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar, to Diet Pepsi and Diet Dr Pepper, aspartame is used to provide calorie-free sweetness. Of the top 10 carbonated soft drinks sold in the US, some 15% of them currently use aspartame, according to the trade publication Beverage Digest. Aspartame is used in a range of low-calorie foods and beverages, many consumed by pregnant women and young children.