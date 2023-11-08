Asia's Share In India's Exports Is Falling. Here's Why That's A Concern

As global exports slow down, India is also reporting lower shipments to Asian economies.

Merchandise exports continue to ease because of a cooling global economy and falling commodity prices. Exports declined 8.8% over a year earlier to $211.4 billion in the current fiscal year for the April–September period.

While shipments to North America, India's largest export destination, declined 9% year-on-year, exports to Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asean countries fell 15%, while they declined 18% and 26%, respectively, to north-east Asia and South Asia. Exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc of six Arab countries, eased 5%.

The share of India's exports to Asean countries, north-east and south Asia also eased, accompanied by a rise in the share of North America, the EU and the Gulf.