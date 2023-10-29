Asian Paints Unfazed By Competition, Says CEO Amit Syngle

Even with the increasing competition, it is business as usual and there will be no impact from it, according to Asian Paints Ltd.'s Amit Syngle.

There is no change in the company's stance when it comes to competition, said Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer at India's largest paintmaker.

“In the last four years, we have seen enough competition by new domestic companies and existing players that are looking at expanding," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"Overall, the company's pillars (include) brand equality, world class supply chain, innovation, and overall excellence in having an ear to consumers,. Some of those pillars will really stand very strong, going ahead.”

The unorganised sector will be impacted the most because of the rise in competition, according to the CEO.