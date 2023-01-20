Asian Paints Q3 Review: Shares Fall As Analysts Peg Competition, Capex As Headwinds

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd. declined for the second day in a row on Friday as weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings dampened sentiment.

Analysts also cut the paint makers target price and earnings outlook for FY23-25, citing rising competition, lower volume growth expectations and higher capex outlay.

Asian Paint's third-quarter profit missed estimates as the extended monsoon dented demand in the peak festive season, even as input prices aided margin.

"Asian Paints is a strong player, but the looming competition risk continues to worry us," Jefferies said in its Jan. 19 note.

"We cut our FY24-25 EPS estimates by 7–10% to account for huge capex plans and sub-par 3Q performance," said Phillip Capital.

Asian Paints Q3 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)