ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Paints Q3 Review: Shares Fall As Analysts Peg Competition, Capex As Headwinds

Looming competition risk and huge capex plans keeps analysts worried about Asian Paints with many brokerages cutting estimates.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Paints container sit outside a hardware store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Asian Paints container sit outside a hardware store in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd. declined for the second day in a row on Friday as weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings dampened sentiment.

Analysts also cut the paint makers target price and earnings outlook for FY23-25, citing rising competition, lower volume growth expectations and higher capex outlay.

Asian Paint's third-quarter profit missed estimates as the extended monsoon dented demand in the peak festive season, even as input prices aided margin.

"Asian Paints is a strong player, but the looming competition risk continues to worry us," Jefferies said in its Jan. 19 note.

"We cut our FY24-25 EPS estimates by 7–10% to account for huge capex plans and sub-par 3Q performance," said Phillip Capital.

Asian Paints Q3 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1% at Rs 8636.7 crore.

  • Ebitda up 4% to Rs 1611.4 crore.

  • Margins at 18.7% versus 18.1%.

  • Net profit up 6% to Rs 1072.6 crore.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Asian Paints Q3 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, But Margin Improves

Opinion
Asian Paints Q3 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, But Margin Improves
Read More

Shares of the company fell 1.75% to Rs 2,816.05 apiece as of 10:20 a.m., compared with a flat benchmark Nifty 50. So far, the total traded volume was 4.4 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 24, indicating that the stock might be oversold.

Of the 40 analysts tracking the stock, 18 maintained a 'buy', 11 analysts recommended a 'hold', while the remaining 11 suggested 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price consensus price target implies a upside of 12.5%.

Here's what analysts make of the quarterly results:

Jefferies

  • Retained 'underperform' call on the stock, with price target Rs 2,570 implying a downside of 13%.

  • Cuts FY23-25 revenues estimates by 4-5% to factor in the weakness in volumes.

  • Flat volumes due to extended monsoon, shorter Diwali season, and pre-stocking in the base resulted in a sharp revenue and Ebitda miss in Q3.

  • Raise margin estimates on account of lower input price, while earnings estimates remain largely unchanged.

  • Grasim's foray into paints segment remains a key monitorable.

  • Steps like channel push, higher discounts and promotions for dealers and painters could impact industry's profitability, at least in the medium term.

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintained 'underweight' and lowers price target to Rs 2,516 from Rs 2,674.

  • Expects changing industry dynamics and rising aggression on investments to drive de-rating.

  • Believes threat from new competitors is higher than in the past.

  • Seen increased focus on growth and higher investments from new and existing players.

  • Believes that with new domestic entrants, existing players are more likely to focus on the top line, not margins.

  • New competition should hurt the smaller players more than the larger ones.

  • Remains less constructive on paints.

  • Expects some cut in consensus estimates after weak Q3 earnings.

  • Domestic decorative volume growth was flat on year, as against a growth of 6% expected by the brokerage.

  • Says management is optimistic about double digit volume growth and demand pickup in tier 3 and 4 markets in Q4 and Q1.

  • Product mix should improve and volume value growth gaps should narrow to 4-6%.

  • Gross margin expected to improve sequentially in Q4 as material deflation continues and full benefit of price correction in Q3 flows through.

JP Morgan

  • Keeps 'neutral' rating and cuts target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 3,365.

  • Asian Paints' nearly flat volume and value revenue growth in Q3 was below brokerage's and street expectations.

  • Overall normalisation of volume growth, fading of pent-up demand and slowing discretionary spends, is under way.

  • This drives down house's revenue forecasts for FY23/24 by 3%/5%.

  • Expect sequential gross margin to improve further as commodity moderation gains flow through entirely.

  • Investments in adjacencies, increasing competitive spends may cap decorative margins in 18-20% range.

  • Lowers FY24/25 earnings per share by 4%/6% factoring normalisation of volume growth with fading pent up demand and slowing discretionary spending.

Goldman Sachs

  • Keeps 'neutral' rating and cuts target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 3,200, implying a downside of 2%.

  • Cuts FY23-25 earnings per share estimates by about 2-8% largely due to lower volume growth expectations and higher capex outlay.

  • Asian Paints consolidated PAT in 3Q grew 6.4% YoY, below brokerage's estimates of 10%.

  • Volume growth was flat on year, continuing the slowdown since last quarter

  • Volumes in December have picked up, but unlikely to indicate a strong fourth quarter.

  • Kitchen and bath businesses also declined on year, indicating weak broad trends in home decor.

  • Margins recovered in-line with expectations.

  • Rising competitive intensity and sharp jump in capex remains headwinds for the next two years.

Phillip Capital

  • Keeps 'buy' with target price Rs 3,200, implying 12% upside.

  • Cuts FY24-25 EPS estimates by 7-10% to account for huge capex plans and sub-par Q3 performance.

  • Cuts target multiple from 60x to 55x to account for low teen volume growth over the next two years vs 18% volume growth CAGR seen over FY20-22.

  • Irrational competitive intensity might keep margin under check .

  • But new players are most likely to takeaway market share from challengers rather than taking it away from market leader.

  • Exit volume growth towards end of December, 2022 suggest healthy recovery.

  • Management expects this recovery to continue going towards 4QFY23.

  • Management expects double digit volume growth to continue even in FY24 despite high base.

ADVERTISEMENT