Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 52%, Easing Input Costs Aid Margins

Asian Paints Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose beating analyst estimates, driven by robust demand and improved margins as raw material costs softened.

India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 1,550.4 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,350.8-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Asian Paints Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

Revenue rose 7% to Rs 9,182.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,388.5 crore).

Operating profit rose 36% to Rs 2,121.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,986.8 crore).

Margins expanded to 23.1% from 18.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).

Cost of materials consumed eased 11.6% to Rs 4,071 crore.

"Overall, we have recorded significant improvement in margins, both sequentially as well as on year‐on‐year basis, aided by strong efforts on driving operational, formulation and sourcing efficiencies and supported by easing inflation in raw material price," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints Ltd.

Asian Paints' domestic decorative business registered a "double-digit volume growth" and "a relatively healthy value growth", coming on a high base of the previous year," Syngle said. Volume growth is estimated to have grown 10% year-on-year on a base of 37%.

The home decor business benefitted from a high growth trajectory in fabrics, decorative lighting, UPVC windows and doors. However, the kitchen and bath business segments were sluggish, according to the CEO.