Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 52%, Easing Input Costs Aid Margins
India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 1550.5 crore in Q1.
Asian Paints Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose beating analyst estimates, driven by robust demand and improved margins as raw material costs softened.
India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 1,550.4 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,350.8-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Asian Paints Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 7% to Rs 9,182.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,388.5 crore).
Operating profit rose 36% to Rs 2,121.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,986.8 crore).
Margins expanded to 23.1% from 18.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).
Cost of materials consumed eased 11.6% to Rs 4,071 crore.
"Overall, we have recorded significant improvement in margins, both sequentially as well as on year‐on‐year basis, aided by strong efforts on driving operational, formulation and sourcing efficiencies and supported by easing inflation in raw material price," said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints Ltd.
Asian Paints' domestic decorative business registered a "double-digit volume growth" and "a relatively healthy value growth", coming on a high base of the previous year," Syngle said. Volume growth is estimated to have grown 10% year-on-year on a base of 37%.
The home decor business benefitted from a high growth trajectory in fabrics, decorative lighting, UPVC windows and doors. However, the kitchen and bath business segments were sluggish, according to the CEO.
Sales in the bath fittings business decreased by 28.2% to Rs 84.7 crore, on the back of a high base in the last year due to price increases.
The kitchen business posted a 12% drop in sales to Rs 96 crore in Q1.
The industrial business sustained double-digit revenue growth trajectory in the quarter. Both the automotive and the industrial coating businesses achieved a "strong double‐digit" revenue growth, he said.
Sales in the international business, however, decreased by 1.4% to Rs 695 crore on the back of economic uncertainty, forex crisis and liquidity issues in key markets of Asia and Africa, the company said. In constant currency terms, sales increased by about 4%.
"Looking ahead, we remain focused on pursuing growth and are confident about a robust festival season ahead," Syngle said.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading 4.58% lower at 1:34 p.m. after the results were declared, compared to a 0.31% decline in benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.