Asian Banks’ Loan Outlook May Be Weighed By Weak Demand
(Bloomberg) -- Weak credit demand may weigh on the loan growth outlook of some Asian banks, which will be reporting their earnings this week.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. will be in focus as the Singaporean bank forecasted single-digit loan growth for 2023 during its second-quarter earnings. Earlier, United Overseas Bank Ltd. expected mid-single-digit loan growth for 2024. CEO Wee Ee Cheong signaled a more uncertain economic environment ahead, with analysts being cautious against its further net interest margin contraction and sluggish loan growth.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. profit surpassed analyst estimates in the third-quarter, propelled by strong margin growth in commercial lending. The bank also expected this year’s record level of profit to continue through 2024. Net interest income in 2024 will be supported by elevated rates but there will likely be a trade-off with loans growth, according to Citi.
Banks have gained from higher global interest rates, but may face headwinds from a cloudier economic outlook. Singapore’s central bank has kept monetary policy settings unchanged for a second straight meeting amid lingering growth concerns. High loan repricing, ongoing worries over current global geopolitical tensions and regional Filipino and Indonesian policymakers turning hawkish weigh on confidence.
Over in India, the country’s largest state lender State Bank of India’s second quarter profit rose on higher interest income and loan growth. Although the bank is not concerned about delinquencies in its personal loans book, investors are closely watching the results as personal loan demand outpaces strong overall credit growth in the country.
External commodity cost pressures will weigh on other earnings this week. Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s second-quarter earnings are expected to be squeezed by higher fuel costs amid a 20% rise in average jet fuel prices despite yet another forecasted increase in passenger traffic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Meanwhile Coal India Ltd. and aluminum maker Hindalco Industries’ export growth outlook may be affected by concerns that the Indian government’s sugar export restrictions and export ban of some rice varieties may spill over to exports of other commodities.
Highlights to look out for:
Tuesday: Singapore Airlines (SIA SP) could see operating profit slide below S$700 million ($511 million) in 2Q, as costs rose amid a 20% rise in average jet fuel prices, BI analysts Tim Bacchus and Eric Zhu wrote. The resulting fuel increases might have offset ticket sales’ gains from a 6% rise in revenue passenger-kilometers and traffic. Passenger yield is expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels; the airline carried 1.86 million passengers in September as compared to 1.46 million a year ago. Meanwhile, SIA’s cargo business could be heading toward an upside into 2024, as freight prices may have found a bottom and could improve from here.
- Nintendo’s (7974 JP) release of and , along with add-on content for and , two of its top-selling franchises could help the company beat consensus operating margin by at least 200 bps in the second quarter, according to BI. and higher-margin games with possible greater contribution to sales could boost its margin to the previous year level of 35%, said BI. The third quarter outlook is bright on four new games and expansion packs.
- PLDT’s (TEL PM) third-quarter earnings are unlikely to be affected much by peer competition. Challenges from rival Dito remain contained and muted, with limited disruption to industry pricing levels, according to a Citi note. BI analyst Sharon Chen reckons that the Filipino telecommunications provider’s strong position in the growing home fiber broadband business should partly offset weak consumer spending.
Thursday: SMIC (981 HK) could see adjusted net income drop over 62% in 3Q, Bloomberg estimates show. The Chinese semiconductor firm’s capacity expansion in 2024 and sales mix from its advanced nodes could be a key focus in upcoming earnings, amid possibly tighter US equipment sanctions, said BI. The firm earlier sparked controversy when the recent launch of a new Huawei smartphone developed with SMIC’s technology led to allegations that it had a bypass of US security sanctions on Huawei. But China’s push to be self-sufficient in semiconductors may buffer the company against anticipated headwinds in sales and profit margins.
- SoftBank’s (9984 JP) earnings momentum could weaken on lower Vision Funds investment return amid the higher-for-longer view of Fed interest rate policy, BI said. The contribution from its Vision Funds might be muted after a profitable first quarter on tech market recovery. Arm IPO could offer a moderate $20 billion NAV uplift from the previous quarter, based on its current market value. Its earnings are likely to be volatile due to smartphone-chip destocking and fragile business relationship with Arm China. Share buyback could be expected, given its high cash levels of almost 6 trillion yen ($39.7 billion) and low loan-to-value at 8%, said BI.
- National Australia Bank (NAB AU) could see net interest income rise 7.9% for the second half of 2023, according to estimates. Citi expects a more positive cash earnings estimate, driven by better non-performing loans with asset quality environment still favorable. Arrears stayed below pre-pandemic historical levels and specific provision charges also remained low in 3Q, the brokerage said in a note.
Friday: OCBC (OCBC SP) may post around 10% rise in its third-quarter net income, according to consensus estimates. The Singaporean bank is likely to report better net interest margins on lower funding costs, according to a Citi note. Watch for comments relating to plans for the China market, following the appointment of a new Head of Greater China.
- Coal India (COAL IN) will report a profit decline despite higher shipments as the market price for the commodity declined from 2022 highs. Costs relating to subcontracting and employee salaries are also expected to have accelerated, according to analysts.
- Hindalco Industries (HNDL IN) may post a nearly 20% net income jump, the first year-over-year jump in five quarters, driven by its US unit Novelis improving profitability. Lower thermal coal prices also likely helped contain costs, analysts say.
