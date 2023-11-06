Asian Banks’ Loan Outlook May Be Weighed By Weak Demand

Tuesday: Singapore Airlines (SIA SP) could see operating profit slide below S$700 million ($511 million) in 2Q, as costs rose amid a 20% rise in average jet fuel prices, BI analysts Tim Bacchus and Eric Zhu wrote. The resulting fuel increases might have offset ticket sales’ gains from a 6% rise in revenue passenger-kilometers and traffic. Passenger yield is expected to remain well above pre-pandemic levels; the airline carried 1.86 million passengers in September as compared to 1.46 million a year ago. Meanwhile, SIA’s cargo business could be heading toward an upside into 2024, as freight prices may have found a bottom and could improve from here.