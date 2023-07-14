TSMC, Infosys Earnings to Reveal Extent of Global Tech Downturn

Monday: Evergrande (3333 HK) will approve 2021 and 2022 annual results, as well as interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The crisis-hit group is working with offshore bondholders to finalize its offshore debt restructuring proposal and expects to apply in late July to courts in the relevant jurisdictions to move ahead with the plan. Its onshore unit’s overdue commercial bills of about 245 billion yuan ($34.2 billion) also threaten to delay completion of its pre-sold projects, putting China’s housing sentiment recovery at risk, BI analysts Kristy Hung and Lisa Zhou said. It may be delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange if it fails to file audited results by September, they added.