Asia Stocks To Follow U.S. Slide As Fear Gauge Rises: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Australia slipped from the open, while futures for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong both pointed to losses. The S&P 500 fell to a four-month low Tuesday while yields on US 10- and 30-year debt climbed to the highest since 2007 after job openings unexpectedly increased. A House vote that toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy is likely to further fuel uncertainty after Wall Street’s fear gauge, or VIX, rose to the highest since May.