Asia Stocks To Follow U.S. Slide As Fear Gauge Rises: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares are set to follow a slump in their US peers after employment data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated and pushed up Treasury yields to new multi-year highs.
Stocks in Australia slipped from the open, while futures for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong both pointed to losses. The S&P 500 fell to a four-month low Tuesday while yields on US 10- and 30-year debt climbed to the highest since 2007 after job openings unexpectedly increased. A House vote that toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy is likely to further fuel uncertainty after Wall Street’s fear gauge, or VIX, rose to the highest since May.
Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar to a 10-month high Tuesday as Treasury yields rose. The yen initially dropped to the weakest level in a year before it rallied amid speculation Japanese officials were acting to slow its slide. The nation’s top currency official Masato Kanda declined to comment on whether intervention was conducted.
Australia and New Zealand sovereign bonds dropped from the open. New Zealand’s central bank is forecast to keep interest rates on hold later Wednesday but policymakers may leave the door open to another increase if needed to tame inflation. China is in the midst of a week-long holiday.
US markets tumbled Tuesday after the number of available job openings rose to 9.61 million in August from less than 9 million the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report drove swaps traders to increase wagers on the Fed raising rates in December to greater than 50%.
Investors have yet to fully embrace the Fed’s higher-for-longer narrative and are instead following “fickle market momentum,” said Luke Templeman, an analyst at Deutsche Bank AG in London. “Small catalysts are causing an outsized number to attempt to preempt market moves.”
The next key data point for the labor market will be the monthly payrolls print on Friday.
“Unless, the NFP report comes in lower than expected, Wall Street will likely start to fully price in at least one more Fed rate hike before the end of the year,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda.
Yields on US 30-year bonds rose as much as 16 basis points to 4.95%. Wall Street has been speculating rates on longer maturities will hit 5%. The increase in yields stoked anxiety in the credit market, where at least two issuers called off sales Tuesday.
This week’s Treasury selloff came after US lawmakers managed to avert a government shutdown, prompting traders to increase bets the Fed will raise rates this year. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic beat the “higher-for-longer” drum Tuesday, saying the central bank needed to keep rates elevated “for a long time.” He forecast a single rate cut for 2024, toward year-end.
Comments from other Fed policymakers were also hawkish, with Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester saying on Monday that one more rate hike was likely needed and Governor Michelle Bowman urging multiple increases.
West Texas Intermediate crude recovered from an early drop to head back toward $90 a barrel while gold fell for a seventh day on Tuesday, its longest streak of declines since November 2018.
