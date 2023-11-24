Asian Stocks Gain, Treasuries Fall After Holidays: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia drifted higher while Treasuries declined in the region following the Thanksgiving holiday. Oil extended losses.
Japanese benchmarks advanced at the open, playing catch-up after a national holiday. Australian equities also opened higher while futures for Hong Kong stocks fell after a Thursday rally.
Investors will be focused on China’s property market, after measures aimed at supporting the sector buoyed developer stocks earlier in the week.
China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified developers for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest effort to ease the country’s property woes. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of property developer stocks jumped 8.9% Thursday and is on pace for its best week since December.
“The property developer debt issue will be solved sooner or later,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at GAM Investment Management. “If this measure is not enough, we will see more support next year,” she added, referring to the report on banks extending unsecured loans.
Oil continued its slide on news that OPEC+ will hold its delayed meeting online rather than in-person. The delay, and discord between members over quotas, has cast doubt on the prospect of further production cuts.
Cash Treasuries resumed trading in Asia with yields nudging higher. The Bloomberg dollar index steadied after falling Thursday as the greenback gave up gains against most major currencies. Australian and New Zealand yields advanced.
Inflation in Japan accelerated, although the October reading was slightly less than expected. Consumer prices rose 3.3% year-over-year, shy of the 3.4% consensus estimate. This went against the Bank of Japan’s view that prices will decelerate, likely strengthening expectations of policy normalization.
Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release includes Taiwan money supply and consumer prices for Malaysia. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s central bank is expected to cut interest rates. In the US, manufacturing PMI data will be released later Friday.
European bonds fell Thursday after a report that Germany will suspend debt limits for a fourth consecutive year, adding to concerns over more borrowing as the euro-area economy slows.
In corporate news, Barclays Plc is working on plans to cut costs by as much as £1 billion ($1.3 billion) over several years, which could involve slashing as many as 2,000 jobs, Reuters reported.
Key events this week:
- Germany IFO business climate, Friday
- US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Black Friday, traditional kick-off for the US holiday shopping season
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0906
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.64 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1508 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6563
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $37,280.89
- Ether fell 0.3% to $2,062.03
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.45%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.740%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.53%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $76.34 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
