Asia Equities Gain Following US Stock, Bond Rally: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares rose in Asia after stocks and bonds rallied on Wall Street, bringing some relief to financial markets after a series of punishing losses. Traders’ focus now turns to Friday’s US jobs data.
Australian, Japanese and South Korean stocks all climbed. Oil ticked higher after sliding the most in a year on Wednesday. The opening gains for Asian stocks added a bullish pulse to the region after a gauge of regional equities fell into a technical correction — a decline of more than 10% from their recent high — during Wednesday’s session.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in New York, its biggest gain in almost three weeks, while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.5%, its best day since August. US equity futures held to tight ranges in early Asian trading. Mainland China markets remain shut for a week-long holiday.
Australian and New Zealand bonds gained from the open, mirroring Wednesday’s moves in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year US government debt fell six basis points in US trading, paring a run of steep increases. The selloff in longer-maturity Treasuries has rivaled some of the most notorious market meltdowns in US history.
“We are going all in on long-duration, high-grade bonds,” Adam Coons, chief portfolio manager at Winthrop Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are really at an inflection point where interest rates in the US just can’t go up that much higher.”
The easing of Treasury yields was helped by economic data that prompted traders to scale back forecasts for Federal Reserve tightening this year.
US companies added the fewest number of jobs since the start of 2021 in September, according to a survey from the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed the services sector pulled back modestly last month to the lowest level this year. Those data releases come ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls figures, which are forecast to show a slowdown in activity.
‘Oversold Market’
Bill Gross, co-founder and former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., said retail investors that hold bonds in exchange-traded funds were adding to the pressure in Treasury markets over the past week. “We are seeing a little bit of oversold market” as 10-year Treasury yields approach 5%, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
Traders will be keeping a close eye on the yen, after the currency spiked higher Tuesday following its slide beyond 150 per dollar. The surge prompted speculation Japanese officials had intervened to prop up the yen, but early indications show that may not have been the case.
Elsewhere in Asia, inflation data in South Korea overshot estimates. Doosan Robotics Inc. began trading in Seoul after South Korea’s largest initial public offering this year. Chinese property developers are also in focus as Sunac China Holdings Ltd. faces court proceedings Thursday on its multibillion-dollar offshore debt restructuring plan.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose 0.4% after slumping 5.6% Wednesday to settle below $85 a barrel. The decline reflected concern over flagging demand for the commodity as higher interest rates and a strong dollar weigh on the global economy.
Key events this week:
- China has week-long holiday
- France industrial production, Thursday
- BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday
- US trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday
- Germany factory orders, Friday
- US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0503
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.00 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3207 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $27,756.05
- Ether rose 0.3% to $1,647.17
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.73%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.790%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.58%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $84.34 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.