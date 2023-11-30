Asia’s High-Grade Dollar Debt Is Set For Best Month In A Year

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAsia’s High-Grade Dollar Debt Is Set For Best Month In A Year
The Asian notes excluding Japan have returned 3.6% so far this month, the most since November 2022, according to a Bloomberg index

30 Nov 2023, 07:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man looks at an electronic board displays currency exchange rates information outside the Ninja Money Exchange, operated by Interbank HD, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan. (Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Bloomberg) -- Asian investment-grade dollar bonds are poised for their best monthly returns in a year, as investors bet central banks are close to ending their cycle of interest rate increases.     

The strong showing is part of the global rally in fixed-income markets this month, propelled by mounting speculation the Federal Reserve and other major central banks have largely ended their policy tightening to clamp down on inflation. 

Two Fed officials who led the push for higher rates last year this week signaled they could be comfortable holding rates steady for now. 

Read more: Global Bonds Surge Toward Best Month Since 2008 Financial Crisis    

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Kenneth Ho wrote in a note earlier this month that they expect Asian investment-grade debt to return 6.7% next year, on the expectation the Fed’s next move is to cut rates in late 2024. 

