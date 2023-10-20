Asia Bank Margins To Dip As Rate Hikes Sink In, Bad Loans Grow

Wednesday: SK Hynix’s (000660 KS) third-quarter revenue probably grew, estimates show. DRAM sales could rebound, while NAND sales may stay flat, IBK Securities said. The South Korean chipmaker and rival Samsung Electronics Co. got an indefinite waiver from tightened US chip export curbs last week, allowing them to continue importing advanced chip tools from the US to its China plants. The waiver clears concerns for Hynix, which has 50% and 20% of its DRAM and NAND production capacity in Wuxi and Dalian, respectively, according to BI.