Ashwin Dani, Who Turned Asian Paints Into Market Leader, Dies At 79

Billionaire Ashwin Dani, non-executive director and member of the promoter group at Asian Paints Ltd., is dead. He was 79.

Son of Suryakant Dani, one of the four friends who co-founded India's largest paintmaker in 1942, Ashwin Dani completed his bachelor's of science degree in chemistry from Mumbai University in 1966 and went to the U.S. to pursue his master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Akron.

He returned in 1968 to join Asian Paints as an executive and rose to the rank of vice chairman and managing director in 1997. Dani was named the non-executive chairman, a post from which he stepped down in 2021.

He revolutionised the paint business to make Asian Paints one of the leading companies globally. As R&D director of the company, he invested in research.

Dani embraced technology and was the first to start a computerised colour mixing programme in India. He also played a key role in executing the joint venture between Asian Paints and PPG Industries, a leading manufacturer of automotive coating in the world.

For over five decades, Asian Paints has maintained its market leadership.