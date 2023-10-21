Ashok Vaswani: A Tech Evangelist Who Will Lead Kotak Mahindra Bank

It has been 49 days since Uday Kotak announced his immediate resignation as the chief of the bank he founded. His premature exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. had led to questions on who will finally succeed him. While speculation indicated an internal candidate as successor, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday announced that Ashok Vaswani will take the corner office.

This appointment is significant as the succession story at Kotak Mahindra Bank has seen many ups and downs. Kotak's reign was limited to Dec. 31, 2023, after the Reserve Bank of India introduced new rules which put a definitive ceiling on CEO tenures. These norms followed a very public legal battle between Kotak Mahindra Bank and the Reserve Bank of India.

As the new CEO comes in, Kotak's new role as a director on the private lender's board will also be closely watched.

Vaswani, who has spent almost all of his career working at international banks, will return home to oversee a lender in transition. While interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dipak Gupta stated it is unlikely that we will see senior-level exits at Kotak Mahindra Bank after this appointment, what happens will only get clearer in the next few months.

Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian, both whole-time directors and frontrunners for the CEO position, will continue to remain in their current roles.

Vaswani, in a statement after the RBI approved his appointment for three years, said he will work with the leadership team to take the bank to new heights.

"We will ensure that Kotak Mahindra Bank plays a meaningful role in India’s journey to being one of the top three economies in the world in the next five years, delivering shareholder value," Vaswani said.