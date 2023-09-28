Ashok Soota Offloads 1.11% Stake In Happiest Minds Tech

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAshok Soota Offloads 1.11% Stake In Happiest Minds Tech
Veteran entrepreneur and Happiest Minds Technologies Executive Chairman Ashok Soota has sold 1.11% stake in the IT company, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

28 Sep 2023, 10:29 PM IST
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

Soota has offloaded about 17 lakh equity shares of the technology company through the NSE/BSE, which brings down his holding in the company from 51.24% to 50.13%, the statement said.

At Thursday's closing price of Rs 872.65 apiece, the value of 17 lakh shares is estimated to be over Rs 148 crore. Shares of Happiest Minds fell 4.17% to 872.65 on the BSE.

"This transaction was primarily done to fund the capital requirements of SKAN, the not-for-profit medical research firm floated by him and enhance the share capital of Happiest Health," Soota said.

Soota plans to maintain his shareholding in Happiest Minds to not less than 40%, the statement added.

