Ashok Soota Offloads 1.11% Stake In Happiest Minds Tech

Veteran entrepreneur and Happiest Minds Technologies Executive Chairman Ashok Soota has sold 1.11% stake in the IT company, the company said in a statement on Thursday..Soota has offloaded about 17 lakh equity shares of the technology company through the NSE/BSE, which brings down his holding in the company from 51.24% to 50.13%, the statement said..At Thursday's closing price of Rs 872.65 apiece, the value of 17 lakh shares is estimated to be over Rs 148 crore. Shares of Happiest Minds fell 4.17% to 872.65 on the BSE.."This transaction was primarily done to fund the capital requirements of SKAN, the not-for-profit medical research firm floated by him and enhance the share capital of Happiest Health," Soota said..Soota plans to maintain his shareholding in Happiest Minds to not less than 40%, the statement added.