Ashok Leyland To Invest Rs 200 Crore In Greenfield Bus Plant In Uttar Pradesh

Ashok Leyland Ltd. will invest Rs 200 crore to set up a greenfield plant for electric buses in Uttar Pradesh.

"Ashok Leyland’s mission to achieve Net Zero by year 2048 is one of the triggers to set up this plant in Uttar Pradesh," Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, said in a statement on Friday.

Depending on the market adoption and demand for alternative fuel vehicles in the state, the company intends to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in the new facility over the next few years, he said.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 2,500 buses, which may be expanded to 5,000 depending on demand.