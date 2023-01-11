Ashok Leyland Showcases 7 New Advanced Mobility Solutions At Auto Expo

"We are delighted to showcase our offerings here at the Auto Expo 2023. The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrade in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry," company MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

"Having one of the best R&D teams in the country, we want to continue our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility," Agarwal said in a statement.