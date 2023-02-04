Ashok Leyland Sees Margin Improvement On Continued Growth

The commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd. expects its operating margin to improve further if the current growth trajectory continues.

If the current growth trajectory continues, along with volumes, realizations, and revenues, the margins could improve further, Gopal Mahadevan, chief financial officer at the company, told BQ Prime.

However, the margin improvement will depend on the stability of commodity prices and the demand scenario, which seems to be strong after the first month of the ongoing quarter, he added.

In the quarter ended December, the Hinduja Group company's operating margin jumped to 8.8% from 4.0% in the same period last year.

Mahadevan said additional cost-cutting measures, the deployment of technology, and better operating leverage will also lead to higher operating profits.