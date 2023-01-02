ADVERTISEMENT
Ashok Leyland Reports 45% Rise In Total Sales In December

Domestic sales were higher by 49% last month at 17,112 units as compared to 11,493 units in December 2021.
Bada Dost LCV by Ashok Leyland Ltd. (image: Company website)
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 45% increase in total sales at 18,138 units in December 2022.

The company had registered total sales of 12,518 units in the same month a year ago, it said in a statement.

Exports were flat at 1,026 units last month as against 1,025 units in the previous year.

Exports were flat at 1,026 units last month as against 1,025 units in the previous year.

