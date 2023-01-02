ADVERTISEMENT
Ashok Leyland Reports 45% Rise In Total Sales In December
Domestic sales were higher by 49% last month at 17,112 units as compared to 11,493 units in December 2021.
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 45% increase in total sales at 18,138 units in December 2022.
The company had registered total sales of 12,518 units in the same month a year ago, it said in a statement. Domestic sales were higher by 49% last month at 17,112 units as compared to 11,493 units in December 2021.
Exports were flat at 1,026 units last month as against 1,025 units in the previous year.
