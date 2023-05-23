Ashok Leyland Q4 Results: Profit Falls On High Base Even As Sales Jump

Total sales rose 22.5% year-on-year and 25.5% sequentially to 59,697 units, while exports fell 27% year-on-year to 3,046 units.

The pre-buying in March also aided the company's sales as new emission norms in April led to expectations of price hikes.

The company expects higher light commercial vehicle volumes in the future, aided by increased demand for last-mile connectivity due to e-commerce.

"The CV industry is buoyant due to favourable macroeconomic factors and healthy demand from the end-user industries. This trend is expected to continue alongside growth in core sectors such as construction and mining, agriculture, increased capital outlay for infrastructure projects and pent-up replacement demand," Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman of the company, said in a statement.

According to Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at Ashok Leyland, the company will continue to pursue better realisations even it expands market share.

"We have generated close to Rs 2,287 crore of cash this quarter owing to better profit and focused management of working capital, which gives us the ability to further accelerate our investment in future products and technologies," he said in the statement.