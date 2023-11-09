Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates As Margin Expands

The company’s overall sales rose 10% year-on-year to 49,846 units, driven by medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The sales of heavy-duty vehicles jumped 15%, while light commercial vehicle sales rose nearly 2% in the quarter.

"The second half of the year appears to have the twin tailwinds of demand growth and softer commodity prices which should improve the profitability of the industry," Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said in a statement.

This is the third consecutive quarter of double-digit Ebitda for Ashok Leyland, due to focus on operational efficiency, cost optimisation and deployment of digital to enhance productivity, he said.

Agarwal has long held that commercial vehicle industry's margin needs to rise to ensure investments in vehicles powered by cleaner fuels.