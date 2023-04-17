BQPrimeBusiness NewsAshok Leyland Bags Order Of 1,560 Trucks From VRL Logistics
Ashok Leyland Bags Order Of 1,560 Trucks From VRL Logistics

17 Apr 2023, 4:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of light commercial vehicles manufactured by Ashok Leyland Ltd. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland said on Monday it has received an order of 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics Ltd.

This order is for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of trucks, which have all the advanced features to bring more efficiency and profitability to VRL's expanding fleet, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.

"VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association. Over the years, VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry," said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive at Ashok Leyland.

The trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology, which will help VRL have reduced maintenance time, fewer stopovers, and higher efficiency, resulting in better uptime and increased profitability, it said.

