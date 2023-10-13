Ashok Leyland Bags Order From TN State Transport Undertakings To Supply 1,666 New Buses

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has secured an order from Tamil Nadu State Undertakings for the supply of 1,666 new buses, the city-based company said on Friday.

This is the single largest BSVI order received from State Transport Undertakings and would further contribute to the company's dominant position in the bus industry.

Ashok Leyland said it has been the most preferred brand by Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings with more than 18,000 buses, comprising 90 percent of the total fleet.

"We are delighted to receive the single largest BSVI order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to deliver value, coupled with our cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, will not only help us uphold our top position in the Indian Bus industry but also empower us to explore new frontiers as we work towards meeting the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country..," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.