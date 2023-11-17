Ashneer Grover Says He Was Stopped From Travelling To US Citing Lookout Circular

Ashneer Grover, ousted BharatPe founder, confirmed that he was stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to the U.S. citing a lookout circular after a case was filed in May this year.

While going to the U.S. for a visit from Nov. 16-23, immigration officials told him that there was a lookout circular against him, Grover posted on X (formerly Twitter). The officials, he said, informed him that they would check with the EOW (Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police) and get back.

“I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR was filed in May – never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once.”

The Economic Times first reported the development.