Ashneer Grover Says He Was Stopped From Travelling To US Citing Lookout Circular

Ashneer Grover, ousted BharatPe founder, confirmed that he was stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to the U.S. citing a lookout circular after a case was filed in May this year.
While going to the U.S. for a visit from Nov. 16-23, immigration officials told him that there was a lookout circular against him, Grover posted on X (formerly Twitter). The officials, he said, informed him that they would check with the EOW (Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police) and get back.
“I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR was filed in May – never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once.”
The flight left and EOW directed immigration to "let us out so that we can return home", he said. He confirmed that EOW summons were delivered to his home he "will cooperate as always".
The EOW registered the FIR earlier this year following a complaint by BharatPe alleging that Grover and his family caused damages of about Rs 81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through passthrough vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain and destruction of evidence.