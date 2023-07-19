Ashneer Grover Reveals He Invested Rs 2.95 Crores In Shark Tank Season 1; Details Here

Former BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was a judge in first season of Shark Tank India has revealed that he invested Rs 2.95 crores in 11 details on the show.

Taking to Twitter, Grover said that this makes him the second highest investor, only after Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who was the highest both in terms of absolute and % closure.

"No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested," the founder of Third Unicorn tweeted.