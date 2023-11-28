Ashneer Grover Apologises For Defamatory BharatPe Posts, Delhi High Court Fines Him Rs 2 Lakh

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ashneer Grover for making social media posts against BharatPe.

BharatPe had filed an application seeking to prevent Grover from posting defamatory content against the company. Resilient Innovations Pvt., the entity behind BharatPe, filed a new petition at the Delhi High Court, specifically seeking an interim injunction against its co-founder.

During the court proceedings, Advocate Giriraj Subramanium, representing Grover, conveyed an apology to the court and provided an undertaking that he would refrain from any actions in violation of the court's orders. Subramanium informed the court that Grover had taken down the tweets in question.

However, Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for BharatPe, argued that the damage had already been done as the media had picked up Grover's tweets before they were deleted. Despite the apology and removal of the tweets, Sibal emphasised that the repercussions were substantial.

The court acknowledged the apology but stipulated that its acceptance is contingent upon the individual making a payment of Rs 2 lakh to the Delhi High Court Clerks Association.

Justice Palli, presiding over the case, examined the applications, including the apology, and expressed dismay at Grover's conduct. The judge noted that his actions were concerning.

Subramanium suggested that the numerous ongoing legal proceedings (approximately 15) between BharatPe and Grover should be referred to mediation to find a resolution. However, Sibal rejected this proposal, stating that they were not interested in mediation.

This development follows a previous instance in May where the Delhi High Court had expressed dissatisfaction with the language used by Grover and BharatPe during their dispute. The court had issued a notice and explicitly directed them not to use unparliamentary and defamatory language in their communications.

The case highlights continued legal tensions between Grover and BharatPe, with issues ranging from the alleged disclosure of confidential information to broader disputes prompting multiple legal proceedings.