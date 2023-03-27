As Oil Tumbles Below $75, Where Do FMCG Margins Go From Here?

Makers of soap-to-staples may recoup lost margins in the ongoing quarter as oil prices slide below $75 a barrel. However, a complete recovery would take time as the price decline has not been uniform across commodities, and in some cases, prices have actually gone up, according to analysts.

Crude oil prices shot up last year as the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted supply lines, even as worldwide post-Covid reopenings lifted demand. This, along with inflated prices of other commodities including milk, wheat, palm oil, etc., contributed to the persistent inflation, eroding demand as well as squeezing the margins of companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. to Dabur India Ltd.

However, oil prices have begun to fall gradually. It is now at the lowest level since the beginning of 2022, declining the most in March, down 31.5% year-on-year. The crude oil price is currently hovering at $72-75 per barrel, down 45% from its all-time high of $134 per barrel, even as it historically remains at elevated levels.

Similarly, palm oil—a key raw material for soap companies and, to some extent, food players—also stabilised sequentially.

Prices of agri commodities like tea, wheat, barley and sugar as well as non-agri commodities like vinyl acetate monomer used in packaging and liquid paraffin also softened month-on-month. Yet, prices of most of the inputs are still higher compared to last year.