Arm’s IPO Lures in Retail Traders Seeking Exposure to AI Trend

Online grocery-delivery firm Instacart Inc. and marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. are set to price their IPOs next week. SoFi Technologies Inc. is among the banks underwriting Instacart’s IPO with plans to offer shares to individual investors that use its platform. The success of the three companies will be closely watched with Vietnam-based internet startup VNG Ltd. and footwear maker Birkenstock Holding Ltd. also among those that have also filed to go public.