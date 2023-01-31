Ariana Grande To Buy Beauty Brand Assets For $15 Million

The agreement to purchase r.e.m.’s physical assets, including existing inventory, from Forma Brands is valued at roughly $15 million. The transaction needs approval from the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case in Delaware, according to court documents filed on Jan. 27. Forma, which owns the Morphe cosmetics brand, had already agreed to end a licensing agreement with r.e.m. shortly before its Chapter 11 filing, paving the way for the asset sale.